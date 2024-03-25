Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Up to $5.77

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.94. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 11,550 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,228,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 372.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 933,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Articles

