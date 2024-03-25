Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.82.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $170.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.06.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,410,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,240,887,000 after buying an additional 356,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Waste Connections by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Waste Connections by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,473,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,269 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Waste Connections by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,641,000 after purchasing an additional 509,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.