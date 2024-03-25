Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $131.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 621.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

