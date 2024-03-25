Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Up to $32.26

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.26, but opened at $33.11. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 139,614 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.