Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT Lowered to $25.00 at B. Riley

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRDN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at $38,639,034. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after buying an additional 342,749 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,082,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,336,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,361,000 after buying an additional 552,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after buying an additional 516,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

