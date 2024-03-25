Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VMUK. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 198.75 ($2.53).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 213.06 ($2.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,182.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.44. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 134.20 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 218.80 ($2.79).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,777.78%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

