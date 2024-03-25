Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,416 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VINP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,314. The stock has a market cap of $620.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.06. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. Analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VINP. TheStreet upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

