Vincerx Pharma (VINC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th.

Vincerx Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $5.02 on Monday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 56.1% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 391,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 140,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 562.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 260,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 197,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

