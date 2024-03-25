Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 4.4%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.94. 1,178,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,825,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

