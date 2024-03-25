VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.97

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.97 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 89636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight Capital increased their price target on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC raised VerticalScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of -0.53.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

