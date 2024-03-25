Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0584 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $13,190.79 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,749.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $494.83 or 0.00699409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00128768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00045844 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00061470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00201799 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00127670 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,014,947 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

