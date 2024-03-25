Vert Asset Management LLC Sells 5,589 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Vert Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises about 1.9% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of REXR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.56. 1,470,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,930. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 135.71%.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

