Vert Asset Management LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Vert Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty comprises about 0.7% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $6,956,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 202,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.24. 1,304,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,577. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

