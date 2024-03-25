Vert Asset Management LLC Sells 23,869 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Vert Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,869 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties makes up approximately 1.7% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 162,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 48,618 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,979,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,412. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

