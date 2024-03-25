Vert Asset Management LLC Sells 12,121 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Vert Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty makes up 2.2% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,460,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,129,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $8,217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,257,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,642. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

