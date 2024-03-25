Vert Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vert Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises approximately 3.4% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.65. 1,711,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,151. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

