Vert Asset Management LLC Has $8.47 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Vert Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for 3.7% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 234.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.53. 1,967,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

