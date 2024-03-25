Vert Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Vert Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.34. 228,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,919. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.52%.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

