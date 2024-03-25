Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Down 4.4%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 1,796,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,960,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veradigm by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veradigm by 8.9% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

