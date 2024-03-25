Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,595,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 4,670,296 shares.The stock last traded at $49.04 and had previously closed at $49.17.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

