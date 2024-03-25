Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,595,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 4,670,296 shares.The stock last traded at $49.04 and had previously closed at $49.17.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
