Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $478.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $361.68 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $382.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

