Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Mason & Associates Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,808,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,563. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.