VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.63

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 73615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $698.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

