Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $249.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s current price.

VMI has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $219.09. 35,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $324.50.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,407,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,669,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

