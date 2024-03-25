Vail Resorts’ (MTN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $263.00 price objective on the stock.
MTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.11.
Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vail Resorts Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.56%.
Insider Activity at Vail Resorts
In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,590,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,666,000 after acquiring an additional 553,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
