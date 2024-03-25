USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $98.33 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $98.33 million and approximately $289,196.83 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,615.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.64 or 0.00696220 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00060317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00127836 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.88066708 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $286,937.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

