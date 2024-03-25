Upbound Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Upbound Group has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Upbound Group to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:UPBD traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $34.99. 340,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,848. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -288.56, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. Upbound Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens raised Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPBD

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.