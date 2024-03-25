Unusual Machines, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 25th (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC)

Unusual Machines’ (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, March 25th. Unusual Machines had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Unusual Machines Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UMAC opened at $1.67 on Monday. Unusual Machines has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.54.
Unusual Machines Company Profile
