United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 15,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $3,555,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.26. 739,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,358. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.