United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 15,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $3,555,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
UTHR stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.26. 739,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,358. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
