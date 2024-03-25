United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from United Tennessee Bankshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.57.
United Tennessee Bankshares Stock Performance
UNTN stock remained flat at $18.40 during midday trading on Monday. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.
About United Tennessee Bankshares
