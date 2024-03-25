UBS Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $800.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $908.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $942.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $258.50 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.64. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.