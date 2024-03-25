UBS Group Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $245.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

