UBS Group Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $340.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $323.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.41.

FedEx Stock Up 7.4 %

FDX opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average of $251.63. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

