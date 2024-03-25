U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on April 15th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of USB opened at $43.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,174,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,829,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,988,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,685 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

