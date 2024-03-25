U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USB. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.23.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.