Tyler Wall Sells 15,000 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.3 %

Nutanix stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,292,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,706. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.64 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

