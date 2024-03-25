Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $720.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.59. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
