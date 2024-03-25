Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $720.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.59. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

