Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) PT Raised to $30.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TNP

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Shares of TNP opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.