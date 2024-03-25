Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

FLR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

FLR traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $40.99. 269,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,067. Fluor has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

