Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 208.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RCUS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.19. 92,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,125. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,215,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,883 shares of company stock worth $992,267. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 190,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

