Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Buys £17,000 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Hughes acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,642.27).

Richard John Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Richard John Hughes bought 73,040 shares of Trident Royalties stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £25,564 ($32,544.88).

Trident Royalties Price Performance

TRR stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.65 million, a PE ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.40. Trident Royalties Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 29.60 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 55 ($0.70). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.63.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

