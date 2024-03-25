Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after buying an additional 120,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,191,000 after buying an additional 76,516 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after buying an additional 354,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $1,950,144. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $39.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.57. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.