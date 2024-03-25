Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil
In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.3 %
Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
