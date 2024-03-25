Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $591,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,033 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 538,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,833,000 after purchasing an additional 495,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

