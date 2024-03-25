Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 273,764 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 51,871 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after buying an additional 191,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,560,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $121.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

