Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $140.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.45 and its 200-day moving average is $111.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.