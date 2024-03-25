Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

