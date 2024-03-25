Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,100 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 956% compared to the typical volume of 956 call options.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,535 shares of company stock worth $311,528. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 62.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in FIGS by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,706 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at $692,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FIGS by 51.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 695,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 235,241 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 219.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 236,243 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.82. 736,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,928. FIGS has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $818.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.50.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

