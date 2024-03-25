Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned about 0.69% of Tractor Supply worth $161,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.38 on Monday, hitting $260.59. 212,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,561. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.75. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.