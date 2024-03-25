TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

TRTX stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $612.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 158.41 and a quick ratio of 158.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,556,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,992,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,887,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

